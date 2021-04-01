site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Burke: Opening on injured list
Burke (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Burke is still working his way back from shoulder surgery, a procedure he underwent back in February of last year. It's not clear when he's expected to return.
