Burke allowed one hit and struck out five over two relief innings in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Angels.

Burke made his second appearance of the season, both coming in blowouts, but he's been effective. The left-hander, who was a starter before the Rangers shifted him to the bullpen in 2022, has allowed two hits, walked one and struck out 10 over four innings. It's a limited sample size and pitching middle innings is not like closing out games, but the Rangers are in need of someone to take hold of the closer role.