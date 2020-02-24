Rangers' Brock Burke: Set for season-ending surgery
Burke will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder Friday and will miss the entire 2020 season.
Burke has been battling shoulder problems since early in the 2019 season. The issue persisted throughout the offseason, and while he was able to throw off flat ground early in camp, the Rangers weren't happy with how his shoulder was responding to treatment. He was diagnosed with fraying and a partial tear of his labrum and will sit out for all of 2020 as a result.
