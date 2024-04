The Rangers transferred Burke (hand) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Jack Leiter, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Thursday's game against the Tigers. Burke's timetable for a return won't be affected by the move to the 60-day IL, as he was already expected to be sidelined for extended time after fracturing his right (non-throwing) hand last week.