Burke allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Burke made a sixth consecutive scoreless appearance, during which he's allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over 11.1 innings. Five of those outings and 10 of 13 overall have lasted more than three outs. The left-hander, a former starter, finally appears to be healthy after a 2019 shoulder injury put a hole in his career. Burke hinted that shoulder was better at the end of the 2021 in the minors, when he allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 14 over his final 13 innings at Triple-A Round Rock.