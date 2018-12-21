Rangers' Brock Burke: Shipped to Texas
Burke was traded to the Rangers as part of a three-team trade that also includes the A's, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
It is a very large trade in terms of players and additional assets, with Jurickson Profar heading to Oakland as the headliner. Burke was a pop-up prospect last season, logging a 1.95 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 25.8 K-BB% in nine starts at Double-A. A big 6-foot-4, 200-pound lefty, he has a plus fastball and plus curveball but will need to improve his changeup in order to stick as a starter. He is on the 40-man roster and could reach the big leagues in the second half of 2019.
