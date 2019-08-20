Rangers' Brock Burke: Starting second doubleheader game
Burke is slated to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Texas initially planned to recall Burke from Triple-A Nashville to start the afternoon contest, but manager Chris Woodward opted to have the 23-year-old lefty and Joe Palumbo -- who will also be recalled Tuesday -- swap spots in the pitching schedule. Burke could be designated as the Rangers' 26th man for the doubleheader, meaning that he would likely head back to Nashville after the outing while Palumbo would stand a better chance of sticking around with the big club. The performance of the two pitchers Tuesday, however, could also factor into the decision.
