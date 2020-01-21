Play

Burke will be behind to start spring training due to continued shoulder issues, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burke's shoulder issues date to at least the first half of the 2019 season. The discomfort popped back up in December, eventually requiring an injection. The injection helped get rid of the pain, but he'll nevertheless be behind his teammates to start the year.

