Burke (finger) was charged with seven runs (five earned) over two innings for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday. He struck out two and issued three walks.

A blister issue put Burke on the injured list after his first start of the 2019 season, and he struggled in his return, but Burke has not since been moved back to the IL, nor has there been any suggestion that his pitching schedule may be altered. Burke, a top piece acquired in the Jurickson Profar trade, features a plus fastball and a plus breaking ball, but the lefty's command needs some work.