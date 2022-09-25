Burke (7-4) took the loss against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits while issuing two walks and striking out two over 2.1 innings.

Burke entered the game in the seventh and struck out Oscar Gonzalez swinging to start the inning, before giving up a solo homer to Andres Gimenez on a 2-1 slider. After retiring the next two batters, Burke returned in the eighth and allowed a leadoff walk to Steven Kwan, followed by a ground-rule double in the next at-bat to put the Rangers down 3-1. The reliever has still allowed just three earned runs in six September appearances (10.1 innings) with a 12:6 K/BB ratio over that stretch.