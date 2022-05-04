Burke (3-0) was credited with Tuesday's win, allowing three hits and striking out one over 2.1 scoreless innings in a 6-4 victory over Philadelphia.

Burke followed starter Jon Gray, who was pulled after three innings and 60 pitches in his first start back off the injured list. A starter in the minor leagues, Burke is filling a long-relief role in the majors. Tuesday's effort was the sixth time in eight appearances he's logged at least six outs. The left-hander's struck out 21 compared to just three walks over 14 innings.