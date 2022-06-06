Burke (3-1) allowed an unearned run on one walk while striking one over 1.1 innings to pick up his first loss of the season Sunday against Seattle in an extra inning.

Burke first cleaned up the mess made by Matt Bush in the ninth inning to preserve a tie game, but he fell victim to the ghost runner scoring on his own wild pitch in the extra frame. Burke has been very good out of the Rangers' bullpen and is deserving of high-leverage chances, but this one didn't work out. The left-hander sports a 0.96 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 32 strikeouts and nine walks over 28 innings.