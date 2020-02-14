Rangers' Brock Burke: Throwing off flat ground
Burke (shoulder) is out to 90 feet in his throwing program, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Burke is not yet throwing off a mound because of inflammation in his left shoulder. As such, he will be behind other starters. The left-hander is expected to start the season at Triple-A Nashville.
