Burke allowed zero runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three over two innings in Monday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Burke entered the game with a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning and threw two scoreless innings to secure his seventh hold of the season. The southpaw has taken to his transition to the bullpen this season, as he owns a 1.29 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. A lot can be chalked up to luck as he owns a very high 92.5% strand rate and low 7.5% HR/FB rate, but he has gotten the job done and could be a source of strong ratios the rest of the season in deeper leagues.