Rangers' Brock Burke: Will pitch Tuesday's opener
Burke will be called up from Triple-A Nashville and start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Burke will be making his MLB debut, and the Rangers are not planning on this being a one-start opportunity for left-hander. He could eventually replace Ariel Jurado in the starting rotation.
