Burke will make his next start Sunday on the road against the White Sox, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Texas manager Chris Woodward confirmed that Burke will stay in the rotation after the rookie left-hander fired six scoreless innings in his debut Tuesday. Burke managed just five swinging strikes among his 99 pitches (29 foul balls), but Woodward feels he'll get better as Burke learns to elevate the fastball, rather than keeping it down in the zone.