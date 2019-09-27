Burke's shoulder discomfort is a continuation of the impingement he battled in the minors in the first half of the season and won't require surgery, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Burke will require some rehab but is expected to return prior to the start of the 2020 season. The pair of shoulder issues gives some reason to worry about the 23-year-old's value next season, however, and his 7.43 ERA and 11.7 percent strikeout rate through his first six big-league starts aren't particularly encouraging either.