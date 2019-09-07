Rangers' Brock Burke: Yields six runs in no-decision
Burke allowed six runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout across five innings during a no-decision against the Orioles on Friday.
The left-hander was dealing with a virus this week and only threw 75 pitches, but it's unclear if that's because of the illness or ineffectiveness. Burke tossed up three homers in just five frames and was fortunately to escape with a no-decision. Three strong starts to begin his career, though, still has his ERA at a healthy 3.52 mark. He is also 0-1 with a 1.17 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23 innings across four outings. Burke will face the Rays at home in his next start Thursday.
