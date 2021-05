Holt (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at third base Friday against the Astros.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined since May 2 with a strained left hamstring, but he'll return from the injured list ahead of Friday's contest. Holt has a .250/.377/.295 slash line with two doubles, two stolen bases, five RBI and two runs through 15 games.