Holt (hamstring) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Holt will lead off and play third base Saturday after spending the minimum of 10 days on the injured list due to a right hamstring strain. The 32-year-old should serve on the strong side of a platoon at the hot corner going forward, with Charlie Culberson starting against left-handers.