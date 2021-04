Holt (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the injured list Saturday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That means Holt will rejoin the active roster on the first day eligible. Holt is expected to resume a role as the left-handed hitting component of a platoon at third base, with Charlie Culberson starting against lefties. Holt's return likely spells the end of Anderson Tejeda's stay in the majors.