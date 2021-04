Holt went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Holt cut his team's deficit to four in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI double to right field, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback. The 32-year-old utility man is now 2-for-8 with an RBI, a stolen base and five walks through three games this season.