Rangers' Brock Holt: Contract officially selected
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holt's contract was officially selected on Tuesday.
Holt had already been confirmed as a member of the Rangers' Opening Day roster, but the move became official Tuesday. He looks set to split time with Charlie Culberson at third base.
