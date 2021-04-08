site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: Could be bound for IL
Texas manager Chris Woodward said it's possible Holt (hamstring) could be placed on the injured list, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Holt injured his hamstring during Tuesday's game and sat out Wednesday. Charlie Culberson started at third base Wednesday.
