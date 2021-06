Holt went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.

Holt's two-run double in the sixth inning briefly gave Texas a lead. He's started five of the last seven games, all against right-handers, and emerged as the strong side of a platoon at third base, with Charlie Culberson starting against lefties. Holt's slashing .222/.333/.319 with nine RBI over 26 games, so he's susceptible to being replaced, but the Rangers don't have better options on the roster at this time.