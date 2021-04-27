site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: Heads to bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Holt is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Angels.
Charlie Culberson will start at the hot corner and bat eighth with lefty Jose Quintana on the hill for the Angels.
