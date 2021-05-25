site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: Heads to bench
Holt is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Holt started two out of three games in the weekend series against the Astros after returning from a hamstring injury Friday. Charlie Culberson starts at the hot corner in his absence.
