Holt is one of a few players in the mix for the starting job at third base, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers enter spring training without a starter locked in at third base. Most of the offseason and early-camp speculation has centered around Rougned Odor, who may be losing his job at second base to Nick Solak. Odor wants to remain at second, but that's a call for manager Chris Woodward. Holt, along with Charlie Culberson, is in the mix at third. He established himself as a super-utility player while with the Red Sox for seven years, playing a lot at second base, third base and left field. Holt's versatility may win him a roster spot and put him in position for a starting gig should Odor not pan out at the hot corner.