Holt joined the Rangers as a non-roster invitee Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Holt has been a serviceable utility man throughout his nine-year MLB career and even produced above-average batting lines in both 2018 and 2019, hitting a combined .286/.366/.407. His numbers collapsed in 37 games for the Brewers and Nationals last season, however, as he hit just .211/.283/.274. Heading into his age-33 season, it might be overly optimistic to expect him to fully bounce back, but the Rangers' roster is shallow enough that it shouldn't be too tough for him to carve out a role.