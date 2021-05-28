site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: Not in Friday's lineup
Holt will sit Friday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Holt hits the bench against lefty Justus Sheffield. Charlie Culberson will handle third base in his absence.
