site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-brock-holt-not-in-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Brock Holt: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
May 3, 2021
at
3:45 pm ET 1 min read
Holt isn't starting Monday against the Twins.
Even with right-hander Kenta Maeda starting for the Twins on Monday, Holt will take a seat as he continues to alternate starts at third base. Charlie Culberson will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read