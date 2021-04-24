site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holt isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Holt will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 2-for-4 with a strikeout Friday. Charlie Culberson will start at third base Saturday, batting eighth.
