Rangers' Brock Holt: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holt is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Holt will take a seat for the second time in the past three games Sunday. Charlie Culberson will work at the hot corner for Texas in the series finale at Seattle.
