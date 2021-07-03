site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Holt isn't starting Saturday's game against Seattle.
Holt will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games with left-hander Marco Gonzales starting for the Mariners. Charlie Culberson will start at third base and bat ninth.
