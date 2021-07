Holt is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.

With southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound for Toronto in the first game of the twin bill, the lefty-hitting Holt will give way to platoon mate Charlie Culberson. Toronto is bringing another southpaw (Steven Matz) to the hill for the nightcap, so Holt could give way to Culberson again later in the day.