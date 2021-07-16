site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: Out of lineup against southpaw
Holt is not starting Friday against Toronto and lefty Robbie Ray.
Holt will begin the second half on the bench after entering the break on a 0-for-10 skid. Charlie Culberson will man the hot corner and bat ninth Friday.
