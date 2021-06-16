site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-brock-holt-out-of-lineup-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Brock Holt: Out of lineup Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holt isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Houston.
Even with right-hander Zack Greinke taking the mound for the Astros, Holt will get a day off for Wednesday's series finale. Charlie Culberson will start at third base and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read