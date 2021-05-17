site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: Rehab assignment on tap
Holt (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment this week and possibly be activated later in the week, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers have been getting by with Charlie Culberson and Andy Ibanez at the hot corner while Holt is unavailable.
