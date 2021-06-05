site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: Remains out of lineup
Holt isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Holt will take a seat for a second consecutive contest with left-hander Rich Hill starting for the Rays. Charlie Culberson will start at third base and bat seventh.
