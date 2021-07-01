site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-brock-holt-sits-against-southpaw-789047 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Brock Holt: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holt will sit against lefty Sean Manaea and the Athletics on Thursday.
Holt has made just two starts against southpaws all season. Charlie Culberson starts at third base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read