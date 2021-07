Holt is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Holt is hitting just .174 off left-handed pitching this season, so it's no wonder he takes a seat with Hyun Jin Ryu on the bump for Toronto. Consecutive hitless performances before the break lowered the 33-year-old's average to .158 in his last 10 games. Charlie Culberson will bat ninth and play third base Saturday.