Rangers' Brock Holt: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holt is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
Holt has started just twice against a lefty all season, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench against southpaw Josh Fleming. Charlie Culberson will handle the hot corner in his absence.
