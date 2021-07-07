Holt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Tigers.
Holt hit atop the lineup for only the fourth time this season, though it was his second time in that position in his last four games. He didn't do any damage for most of the game, but changed that when he launched a solo home run in the eighth inning to record his second long ball of the campaign. Though he is a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitching, Holt has managed only a .224/.311/.329 line across 161 plate appearances this season.