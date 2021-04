Holt started at third base, batted sixth, and went 1-for-2 with three walks in Thursday's 14-10 loss to the Royals.

Holt was given the first crack at the hot corner, which became an open position when the Rangers jettisoned Rougned Odor from the roster. He and Charlie Culberson are expected to share third base in what could be a classic lefty-righty platoon. The left-handed hitting Holt started against righty Brad Kelly, but could take a seat when left-hander Mike Minor hurls Saturday.