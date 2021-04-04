Holt went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Holt drew a walk in the fourth inning, then wound up on third after a double-steal with Jonah Heim. Both players scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's two-run single. Holt has shown patience at the plate with five walks in nine plate appearances across two games this season. He is expected to share third base with Charlie Culberson, although the lefty-hitting Holt would be on the strong side of the platoon.