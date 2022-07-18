The Rangers have selected Porter with the 109th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Viewed as a candidate to be the first pitcher off the board, Porter fell to the fourth round perhaps in part due to signability concerns. The Rangers will likely have to go well above the recommended slot bonus to secure his services, but if the two sides can strike an agreement, the 19-year-old righty would provide a major infusion of talent to the farm system. Porter already sports a fastball that sits in the mid-to-upper 90s, a devastating changeup and an improving slider, which combined to make him one of the top prep arms in the nation this spring. In his final year of high-school ball, Porter threw three no-hitters and struck out 115 batters in 58 innings.