Porter allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over one scoreless inning in Thursday's Spring Breakout game against the Reds.

Porter got the start for the Rangers' prospects and worked around a walk and single. The first batter he faced grounded out, but the comebacker hit Porter in the hamstring, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Following a brief injury timeout, the right-hander walked the next batter on four pitches. "I was fine, with the adrenaline and I didn't feel it, but the trainer just had to come out and make sure I was alright," Porter said. The 2022 fourth-round pick posted a 2.33 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 73.1 innings at Single-A Down East in 2023. The major red flag standing out was his 5.4 BB/9.