Thompson was added to the Rangers' player pool Tuesday.
Thompson will get the chance to work out with the Rangers' coaching staff over the final few weeks of the season but is highly unlikely to make his big-league debut. He's yet to reach Double-A and hit just .178/.261/.312 in 57 games for High-A Down East last season.
