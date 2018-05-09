Rangers' Bubba Thompson: Assigned to Hickory
Thompson was assigned to Low-A Hickory on Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers selected the toolsy prep outfielder with the 26th overall pick in last year's draft, and he proceeded to hit .257/.317/.434 with three home runs and five steals in 30 games in the AZL. He had been working out at the Rangers' complex in Arizona, and the big club apparently thinks he is ready for his first taste of full-season pitching. Thompson's power and speed potential make him a high-upside prospect to roster in deeper dynasty leagues, but there may be some struggles at the plate as he advances through the system.
