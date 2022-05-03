Thompson (eye) has gone 2-for-16 with a walk, two runs and an RBI in his four games since rejoining the Triple-A Round Rock lineup Thursday.

After taking a flyball to the face in an April 23 game and experiencing significant swelling near his left eye, Thompson remained out of the lineup for only four games before taking back an everyday role for Round Rock. The 23-year-old hasn't quite met expectations since he was selected in the first round of the 2017 first-year player draft, but he's off to a solid start to the season at Triple-A. Through 80 plate appearances, Thompson is hitting .333 with six extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.